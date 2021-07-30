Lisa Kudrow sure has some really great “Friends”.
On Friday, Kudrow’s former co-stars took to Instagram to help the actress celebrate her 58th birthday.
“Happy birthday my Loot,” wrote Courteney Cox, while sharing a photo of her and Kudrow smiling together.
“You are the most unique, loving, direct, honest, smart, funny, talented, serious competitive gamer I know,” she continued. “Not to mention talented writer, loving mother and wife. And that’s just the beginning of the list.”
Referencing Kudrow’s “Friends” character, Phoebe Buffay, she jokingly added, “Ps. I just have one question… Did you ever find out what they were feeding smelly cat?”
Jennifer Aniston also shared a sweet birthday tribute on her Instagram Stories.
“Happy birthday my Floosh,” she wrote.
“Making me laugh THIS hard since day 1… Love you @lisakudrow.”
Kudrow, Cox and Aniston starred on “Friends” with cast mates Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry.
The gang recently got back together again for a HBO Max reunion special.