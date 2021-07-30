Vivica A. Fox is setting the record straight about her interactions with Ivanka Trump on “The Celebrity Apprentice.”

The actress, 57, appeared on the reality show in 2015 for the series’ 7th season and Donald Trump’s last before he left to run for president.

Appearing alongside other celebrities like Leeza Gibbons, Kenya Moore and Brandi Glanville, Fox had a much-discussed scene with Ivanka Trump, 39, that many on social media felt showed Ivanka to be racist. The scene in question involved Ivanka addressing Fox’s group of contestants, telling them, “You all speak very well.”

Speaking with the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, Fox shared that she felt Ivanka was “complimenting” the group. However, the “Stuck With You” star was also aware of how others perceived the moment. “You know Black Twitter,” Fox said. “They don’t play no games. Black Twitter got upset with Ivanka’s response and [was] like, ‘What do you mean they can speak well, are you insulting them? That’s racist.'”

Fox continued, “I did not call Ivanka Trump a racist,” explaining that she “doesn’t have a problem with Ivanka.” Donald Trump is another story though. “Now, if that was her daddy, that would be something else,” Fox said.