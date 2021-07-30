Click to share this via email

Suki Waterhouse didn’t care for a joke about her and her relationship with boyfriend Robert Pattinson in the new “Gossip Girl” reboot.

The reference takes place in the series’ third episode which aired last week. Mean girl Luna (Zión Moreno) invokes Waterhouse’s name to insult the show’s protagonist, Zoya (Whitney Peak), saying she is a “nobody” compared to her boyfriend Obie (Eli Brown).

“When are you going to get it?” Luna asks. “As far as the press is concerned, he’s R-Patz and you’re Suki Nobody.”

Waterhouse, 29, responded on Friday in a pair of now-deleted tweets as Glamour reports. “Another day to be reminded that women can also be the patriarchy,” Waterhouse wrote.

“Seeing critiques of patriarchy and sexism, then I get name checked as somebody’s ‘nobody’ girlfriend,” she added. “Make it make sense!”

Waterhouse tagged the episode’s writer Lila Feinberg in the first tweet.

The “Assassination Nation” actress was first linked with Hollywood mega-star Pattinson, 35, in 2018. They’ve reportedly discussed engagement but neither has put a ring on it.