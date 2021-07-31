Katie Thurston is standing up for herself.

The “Bachelorette” star put naysayers in their place after she posted a sexy photo of herself in black lingerie.

While most of the comments praised Thurston, she clapped back at the negative reaction.

“Someone did not find a husband,” one person wrote. Thurston replied, “correct. There typically isn’t a wedding at the end.”

To a troll who wrote, “Why are you dressed like this??? Aren’t you supposed to be a respectable bachelorette a week away from a public proposal?”, Thurston said, “I am me. No one owns me.”

And so someone who told her that “young girls look up to” her, the reality star quipped, “Pretend I’m in a bikini on a sandy beach. It’s the same thing. Women can love and embrace their bodies however they’d like. Not be ashamed of them.”

This isn’t the first time Thurston has had her own back.

Earlier in the season, viewers teased her about wearing skinny jeans and a side part, which according to Gen Z is very out of style. After poking fun at the style, Thurston took a more serious note on her Instagram Stories, explaining that negativity will be blocked.

“Alright, I’m creating a new rule for myself. Anyone who wants to message me about my part, or my fashion or lack thereof, I’m just going to block you,” she said. “I mean, I know a lot of you guys don’t have any hate about it. They’re just giving me friendly suggestions, but when you get them every day, it’s just like, God damn.”

“Look, I’m just like your basic f**king girl who somehow became a Bachelorette,” she added. “But you know, I’ve said it before, and I’m going to say it again: It’s not about the wrapping paper, it’s the gift inside.”