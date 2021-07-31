Ellen Pompeo is sharing what her husband really thinks of her sex scenes on “Grey’s Anatomy” after 17 seasons.

Pompeo, who played Meredith Grey, has had some steamy scenes, particularly with Patrick Dempsey.

Chatting with InStyle’s podcast “Ladies First with Laura Brown”, Pompeo said her husband Chris Ivery “had no idea what he was getting into.”

“I remember in the beginning it was really hard for him. He was like, ‘This is not what I signed up for. You go to work and make out with that. I like Patrick and everything, he’s a good dude, but like really?'” Pompeo said.

The couple met at a grocery store in 2003. Two years later, Pompeo landed the life changing role but she thought it would last “six months at best”.

Pompeo also reflected on her new confidence after turning 50 in 2020.

“I think there’s something that just hits you when you turn 50 where you literally don’t give a f**k,” she said. “At 50, you don’t do anything you don’t want to do.”

“You spend your whole twenties criticizing yourself, comparing yourself to other women, thinking you’re not good enough,” Pompeo added. “And then in your thirties, you’re sort of still doing that a little bit and figuring it out. The forties, I think you really start to feel yourself, and right when you start feeling yourself in your forties: fifties. You’re like, ‘Oh my goodness. Don’t leave me. Youth, skin, come back!'”

“Life is really quite cruel, actually. When you think about it, youth is wasted on the young,” she mused.

Season 18 of “Grey’s Anatomy” returns Sept. 30.