Taylor Swift’s re-release of Red is sure to bring the tears.

Swift recently got approval from Maya Thompson, the mother of Ronan Thompson, 4, to include the emotional song “Ronan” on her remastered album. The young cancer patient’s death inspired the song.

Maya revealed on her blog that Swift had emailed her.

“She is and will always be one of the things I hold dearest to my heart, and her beautiful words will remain private,” Maya said.

In part of the email, Swift wrote, “I’ve recently completed the re-recording of my 4th album, Red. It’s really exceeded my expectations in so many ways, and one of those ways is that I thought it would be appropriate to add ‘Ronan’ to this album. Red was an album of heartbreak and healing, of rage and rawness, of tragedy and trauma, and of the loss of an imagined future alongside someone. I wrote ‘Ronan’ while I was making Red and discovered your story as you so honestly and devastatingly told it. My genuine hope is that you’ll agree with me that this song should be included on this album. As my co-writer and the rightful owner of this story in its entirety, your opinion and approval of this idea really matters to me, and I’ll honour your wishes here.”

Speaking about how much the news meant to her, Maya said, “It took me an hour to absorb the words in front of me…I cried while sharing the news.”

Maya then addressed her son, “Taylor has anchored you to this world so you will never be lost, and now she has ensured you will forever be safe in a new, permanent home. She is once again giving a voice to the often voiceless, bereaved parents of the world as well as childhood cancer which deserves so much more funding than it gets.”

“Ronan” was originally a single release that Swift performed at the Stand Up To Cancer telethon in 2012.

Red (Taylor’s Version) will be out Nov. 19.