Jake Gyllenhaal has admitted that he is a big fan of “Great British Bake Off”.

“I have always cooked and I’ve always loved to cook,” the actor said while discussing baking during the pandemic. “And there are many things that I have hoped and wished that I would be able to do, that I had always deemed in my mind to be impossible.”

“And then I made them and it’s opened my entire world. Things like, literally no joke, a black and white cookie,” Gyllenhaal said to the PA via Daily Mail. “I’ve searched the world for the perfect black and white cookie and never found it, and so now I get to try and make the perfect one for myself.”

He then praised the show’s judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, but added he would never enter the show himself.

“In my mind, there’s literally nothing that can beat ‘The Great British Baking Show’. So no, the answer to that is no,” he said of joining.

“Though Prue is my favourite. I’m mesmerised by her spectacles. Her coats or spectacles change and it’s almost as if they change every shot,” Gyllenhaal continued. “Or do they change every show? I can’t figure it out. And I just adore her. Prue’s fantastic. I do really love Mr Hollywood, but you know, she’s amazing.”