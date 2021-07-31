Coco Austin is defending her parenting choices.

The model opened up about still breastfeeding her daughter, Chanel, 5.

“Chanel still likes my boobs,” she told Us Weekly of her daughter she shares with Ice-T. “It’s a big bonding moment for a mother and your child.”

Austin continued to explain that Chanel does “eat steak and hamburgers,” but “likes a little snack every now and then.”

“Why take that away from her? … If she doesn’t want it, all right, that’s where you stop it. But I’m not just going to say no,” she added.

In March 2020, Austin posted on Instagram about still nursing.

“Believe me, the girl loves meat so it’s not like she isn’t eating real food. Thank you to all that understand my view. I see most of you are so eager to side with me and I too root for you in your journey as well. Us moms are connected,” she wrote.