Clare Crawley is feeling great after having her breast implants removed.

“Surgery is officially done + I am on the road to healing!” the “Bachelorette” star shared on Instagram.

Crawley said it “wasn’t an easy decision” but after having BIL (Breast Implant Illness) she knew she had to get it done.

She also thanked her friends and family for “the overwhelming support and love.”

RELATED: Dale Moss Beams In Photo With Clare Crawley: ‘This Makes Me Happy’

“Having you all give me a boost when my brain has slipped into moments of doubt, truly lifted me up. And so I will continue to pass It on to anyone else who needs to hear this… our body shape does not define us or make us any less lovable or worthy. We are perfectly made just the way we are,” she added.

RELATED: Clare Crawley Reveals She’s A Survivor Of Child Sexual Abuse In New Social Media Post About Removing Breast Implants

Earlier in July, Crawley said that a recent mammogram and ultrasound showed sacs of fluid behind her implants. She also had a rash and high white blood cell count.

“As much as I loved having these, this is so important to me that I love my health more. I love my well-being more. That’s what matters,” she said in a video at the time.