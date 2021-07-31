They say that laughter is the best medicine and Elsa Pataky seems to agree.

The Spanish actress and model, 45, opened up about her marriage to Chris Hemsworth, 37, in a new interview, sharing what the “Thor” actor does during tense moments in their relationship to “lighten the mood.”

“We enjoy doing the same stuff and Chris has a great sense of humour and knows how to take the sting out of things,” Pataky told Hola! magazine.

“He always makes me and the kids laugh or when I’m angry, he tells a joke to lighten the mood,” she added. “Humour counts for a lot. More than anything, I enjoy laughing with him.”

Pataky and Hemsworth wed in December 2010 after only dating for a few months. They share nine-year-old daughter India and seven-year-old twin sons, Tristan and Sasha.

Previously based in L.A., the couple moved to Byron Bay, Australia in 2014. They recently relocated to Sydney for work projects, and, while the movie is only temporary, Pataky has not enjoyed the change.

“I definitely couldn’t live in [a city] again. It’s not for me,” the actress recently told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“The children were longing to revert back to being barefoot savages,” she added. “[Byron Bay] is where we belong, where my children have grown up.”

Pataky also said she and Hemsworth have no regrets about leaving L.A. for Hemsworth’s native Australia. “Byron has been beautiful,” she effused. “We made the right decision in 2014 to leave L.A. and come to Australia – it’s been great for the kids to be in nature, enjoy animals and go horse riding.”