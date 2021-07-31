Nelly poses with Shantel Jackson at the Ralph&Russo Haute Couture After Party Spring Summer 2017.

Nelly and Shantel Jackson are no longer.

The couple, who first started dating in 2014, have called it quits.

A screengrab from the Instagram account The Neighborhood Talk shows Jackson answering a fan who questions if they are still an item.

“No we’re not….just friends,” Jackson replies.

Over on her own Instagram Stories, Jackson appeared to allude to the breakup.

“You will know you made the right decision; you feel the stress leaving your body, your mind, your life,” read a quote she shared.

Photo: @missjackson/Instagram

Just last October, Nelly sang Jackson’s praise to ET.

“She’s great. She’s really dope. We have a great time, and we understand each other,” he said, adding that Jackson is “the one.”

And in a video package on “Dancing With The Stars”, he said, “I would not want my life to not have Shantel in it. We’ve been seeing each other for five or six years. Any time you can connect with somebody like that, it works out for the long run. She’s sweet, beautiful, and the more we got to know each other, she’s just as beautiful inside.”