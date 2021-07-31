“Criminal Minds” fans are having to read the tea leaves as to whether a revival of the show will be arriving on Paramount+ at some point.

Despite comments from series star Paget Brewster suggesting the revival was not moving forward, a rep for CBS Studios has insisted that the show is very much still in development, this according to reports from EW and E!.

The streamer announced in February that the hit series would be returning after its 15 season run ended in 2020. However, on Thursday, star Paget Brewster tweeted that the show was likely DOA.

RELATED: ‘Criminal Minds’ Revival Slated For Paramount+

“Any news on the #CriminalMIndsrevival?” a fan named Jennifer tweeted at Brewster. “No, and sadly, we think it’s dead,” the actress replied. “I’ll let you know if there is any progress but it seems unlikely. Which is a bummer.”

No, and sadly, we think it's dead.I'll let you know if there is any progress but it seems unlikely. Which is a bummer. — paget brewster (@pagetpaget) July 30, 2021

The series was reportedly going to pick up with a 10 episode arc following a single case.

RELATED: ‘Criminal Minds’ Boss On Saying Goodbye After 15 Seasons With A ‘Bittersweet’ Ending

Paramount+ planned to take advantage of the intense interest in the true crime genre by releasing a companion docuseries, “The Real Criminal Minds”, centered on a real FBI profiler that would debut the same time as the original show’s revival.