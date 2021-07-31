Morgan Wallen is being welcomed back into the country music fold, or so it would seem.

The singer, 28, who in February was caught on camera yelling the N-word, joined pals Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard onstage at Bryan’s concert in Nashville on Friday night.

“So a really good friend of mine is here backstage,” Aldean told the sold out crowd. “Do I need another tequila shot to get through this?” Bryan added, per Billboard.

Wallen then walked onstage with his guitar and took tequila shots with the three country singers. Before performing his hit, “More Than My Hometown,” he told the concert-goers, “This is a song about staying true to yourself, and that’s been a really hard thing for me to do lately, but here I am.” Wallen also performed his song, “Whiskey Glasses.”

The singer publicly apologized in a statement and in a video shortly after the video of him using the racial slur was released by TMZ earlier this year.

Wallen went on “Good Morning America” on July 24 and spoke to Michael Strahan about the incident, attempting to explain why he used the hateful word.

“I was around some of my friends, and we we say dumb stuff together,” Wallen told Strahan. “And it was — in our minds, it’s playful … that sounds ignorant, but it — that’s really where it came from … and it’s wrong.”

Wallen checked himself into a 30-day rehab program after the video went public. Wallen also told Strahan that his uttering the N-word occurred at the end of a 72-hour bender that led him to question whether he had a drinking problem.