A-Rod is living the single life in Ibiza. Or is he?

The retired baseball legend was spotted off the coast of the famed island on Saturday enjoying some time in the surf and sun just days after turning 46. At his side were former NFL star Erick Decker, his wife, country singer Jessie James Decker, and Rodriguez’s rumoured new girlfriend, “NFL on CBS” sports broadcaster Melanie Collins.

Alex Rodriguez and sports broadcaster Melanie Collins in Ibiza on Saturday, July 31. — Backgrid

Alex Rodriguez and Jessie James Decker in Ibiza on Saturday, July 31. — Backgrid

Rodriguez and Collins were also spotted out and about in Ibiza on Friday in matching ivory white outfits.

Despite the rumours, sources have told both PEOPLE magazine and Page Six that the pair are “just friends” and that A-Rod is “single and having fun.”

Rodriguez has been posting photos from Ibiza on Instagram over the past week. On Tuesday, his actual birthday, A-Rod uploaded a gallery of photos showing his birthday travels. “I’m feeling so grateful today, not just for celebrating my big day with my incredible friends and family on this magical trip, but for all of the well-wishes, love and support from everyone,” he wrote. “I couldn’t ask for anything more. #ThankYouAll. Here’s to a healthy, happy and meaningful 365 days for us all!”