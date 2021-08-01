Click to share this via email

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds stepped out together for a very special date night on Saturday, July 31.

The couple took a trip down memory lane by visiting the restaurant where they had one of their very first dates.

“If it weren’t for this place. We wouldn’t be together. No joke. No restaurant means more to us,” wrote Lively, while captioning a photo of her husband standing outside O Ya restaurant in Boston.

“10 years later. We still go out on our ‘first date.’ But in MUCH more comfortable shoes,” she captioned another photo from the evening.

Reynolds also shared a loved-up selfie taken outside the Japanese eatery.

Reynolds and Lively first met while filming “The Green Lantern” back in 2011.

The duo are now proud parents to daughters James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 1.