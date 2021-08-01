Happy birthday Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev!

The son of Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev turned 1 over the weekend.

The couple took to Instagram to celebrate his big day on Saturday, July 31.

“Happy Birthday to my sweet, shy, loving, wild one Matteo ❤️” wrote Bella, while captioning some adorable photos and videos from Matteo’s party. “This past year has been the most incredible year of my life. It’s been beautiful, hard, educating, enlightening and truly amazing.”

She continued, “Oh baby boy thank you for being an answered prayer and making me a Muma. I couldn’t have asked for a better baby boy than you! You have my heart Teo! I love you more than anything in this entire world! Here’s to turning one my wild one!”

Chigvintsev also marked the special occasion on Instagram.

“Happy first birthday Matteo, Mama and Dada loves you so so much,” he captioned his post.

Bella started dating Chigvintsev in 2019. They are now engaged, but Bella recently explained why it may be a while before they officially say “I do.”