Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Paul Rudd and Dan Levy are spicing things up in London.

The “Antman” actor and the “Schitt’s Creek” star went viral after dining out at an Indian restaurant in the city this week.

RELATED: Paul Rudd Crashes Bill Hader’s ‘Conan’ Interview To Pull Off That ‘Mac And Me’ Prank One Last Time

The owner of Darjeeling Express took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with the pair of A-listers in the Covent Garden establishment.

RELATED: Seth Rogen Discusses The Massage Prank Paul Rudd Pulled On Him

“When Paul Rudd returns for dinner to the restaurant and this time brings the lovely @instadanjlevy with him!” wrote businesswoman Asma Khan in her caption.

Fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the wholesome snap.

paul rudd and dan levy having dinner together at an indian restaurant is what i didn’t know my heart needed https://t.co/E04IKQ7txh — aliven’t🌶 (@agentp_7) August 1, 2021

PAUL RUDD IS HANGING OUT WITH DAN LEVY I CANNOT CONTAIN MYSELF https://t.co/zhYQVyrJ8e — claire (@thewinterarrow) August 1, 2021

Paul Rudd and Dan Levy hanging out? I love this 🥰 https://t.co/KIOQFIC8Vu — ツ (@_monalisavito) August 1, 2021

Khan also shared a smiling selfie with Levy.

RELATED: Seth Rogen Looks Back On Hilarious Massage Prank Paul Rudd Once Pulled On Him

Rudd previously visited the eatery with his kids earlier in the month.

“When we saw the name Paul Rudd in the booking site- we did not think it was THE Paul Rudd who had purchased 6 tickets to our Saturday Calcutta to Darjeeling lunch supperclub. It was! He was so wonderful,” wrote Khan at the time.

“I was so impressed by his kids who were really down to earth and sweet and hope they will cook from my cookbook when they get home!”