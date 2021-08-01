DaBaby performs on stage during Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium on July 25, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Lollapalooza has cancelled DaBaby’s performance just hours before the rapper was scheduled to take to the stage at the massive Chicago music festival.

“Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love,” reads a statement released on Sunday, Aug. 1. “With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight.”

Young Thug will instead play in DaBaby’s Sunday night slot.

The rapper was hit with backlash over some homophobic remarks he made during his performance at Rolling Loud Miami.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up,” he told the crowd. “Ladies, if your p***y smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up! Fellas, if you ain’t sucking di** in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up!”

DaBaby later issued an apology of sorts, insisting he had “no intentions on offending anybody.”