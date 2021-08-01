Jay Pickett has sadly passed away while making a new Western movie in Idaho.

The 60-year-old actor was best known for starring on “Days of Our Lives”, “Port Charles” and “General Hospital”.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pickett was portraying a cowboy in “Treasure Valley”, which he also wrote and was producing.

“I lost a good friend and the world lost a great person,” wrote Pickett’s co-star, Jim Heffel, while announcing the news on Facebook.

“Jay Pickett decided to ride off into the Heavens. Jay died sitting on a horse ready to rope a steer in the movie Treasure Valley in Idaho. The way of a true cowboy.”

“Treasure Valley” producer, Travis Mills, wrote, “There is no official explanation for the cause of his death but it appears to have been a heart attack. Everyone present tried as hard as they could to keep him alive. Our hearts are broken and we grieve for his family who are so devastated by this shocking tragedy.”

“He was doing what he loved: acting, riding horses, making movies. And he was magnificent.”