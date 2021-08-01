Congratulations are in order for Brett Young and his wife, Taylor, who have welcomed their second child together. The pair, who also share 1-year-old daughter, Presley, shared details on Saturday as they introduced baby Rowan.

“Rowan Marie Young. 7-21-21,” Young wrote on Instagram alongside a precious photo of his new child. “I thought my heart was maxed out. I usually don’t like to be wrong…… I was wrong. And I can’t wait to thank you properly for the opportunity to be your daddy.”

“I already love you so much and I can’t wait to watch you and your sister become best friends. FYI….. the women in your life are super heroes and you’re the luckiest lady alive. Presley has been begging for you. Be prepared for me to mess everything up and your mom and sister to always be there to fix it. I love you. Welcome to the ‘Youngs’ -Daddy,” he concluded.

The country singer gushed over his growing family in a pregnancy announcement post on Instagram in January. “And then we were 4,” Young captioned a photo that showed Presley wearing a “big sister” shirt. “It seems like just yesterday we found out our little Presley was on her way. We are beyond blessed by this growing little family!”

The glowing mom-to-be revealed their second bundle of joy was due in the summer and shared some adorable photos of her own, writing: “Sweet baby, you are already so loved and we cannot wait to meet you!”

During an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in March, Young announced that he and Taylor were expecting another baby girl, joking that he’s going to get “boy dogs or something” since he’s outnumbered in their household.

Before welcoming their firstborn, Young spoke to ET in 2018 about his hopes for future fatherhood.

“I hope that when it’s time for me to be a dad, I am able to take from the kind of parents [mine] were,” he said at the time. “I hope that the kind of dad that I am is a little different than the personality I show in my work life.”

