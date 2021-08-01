Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Cartoonito has shared its first look at “Little Ellen”.

The upcoming animated show centres on the “hilarious and unpredictable” 7-Year-Old Ellen DeGeneres.

RELATED: ‘The Voice’ Star Ryleigh Modig Opens Up To Ellen DeGeneres About Coming Out To Her Mom At 16-Years-Old

“On her adventures in her musical hometown of New Orleans, Little Ellen takes big risks and makes big mistakes,” reads the synopsis, “but she’s always able to laugh at herself and bounce back when things don’t go as planned.”

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Responds To News She’ll Take Over ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Time Slot: ‘I’m Incredibly Mind-Blown’

The sneak peek sees DeGeneres and her friends dancing with a blue macaw bird.

RELATED: Heidi Klum Can’t Manage To Scare Ellen DeGeneres

“Little Ellen” is produced by Warner Bros. Animation and Ellen Digital Ventures.

The series will begin streaming this Fall with Cartoonito on HBOMax.