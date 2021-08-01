Click to share this via email

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 25: Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet, Lenny Kravitz and Zoe Kravitz at Entertainment Weekly's Party to Celebrate the Best Director Oscar Nominees held at Chateau Marmont on February 25, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.

Lenny Kravitz is sharing love for Jason Momoa on his 42nd birthday.

The 57-year-old music icon took to Instagram to celebrate the “Aquaman” star on Sunday, Aug. 1.

“Happy birthday, @prideofgypsies,” wrote Kravitz, alongside a black-and-white photo of the two of them together. “I’m proud to call you my brother. One love. One family.”

“love u madly. mahalo nui loa (thank you very much) ❤️❤️,” wrote Momoa in a comment beneath the post.

Kravitz and Lisa Bonet were married from 1987 to 1993. The pair welcomed their daughter Zoe in 1988.

Bonet and Momoa, who have been romantically linked since 2005 and got married in 2017, are parents to two kids: 13-year-old Lola and 11-year-old Nakoa-Wolf.

In a 2019 interview with U.K. publication The Times, the “American Woman” singer reflected on his “beautiful” relationship with his ex’s family.

“Our families are blended. I love her husband — he’s like a brother to me — and I love the kids,” Kravitz said of Momoa. “It’s beautiful, but it takes work.”