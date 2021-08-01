Ashley Judd has made a lot of progress after a life threatening accident earlier this year.

In February, the actress was far from civilization in the Congolese rainforest when she shattered her leg. After being carried out and transported on the back of a motorbike for a 55 hour rescue, she underwent emergency surgery in South Africa.

On Sunday, she shared her rehabilitation progress, announcing she can now walk unassisted and in the Swiss National Park located in the Western Rhaetian Alps to boot.

“Dear Friends, It is with reverence and quiet awe I offer this update. Today, five months and three weeks after the accident in the Congolese rainforest, I walked again, and in what fashion! I hiked in the #SwissNationalPark,” she shared next to a video of her walking.

“My leg and foot, worked beautifully. I walked up hill on uneven surfaces for an hour confidently and came down carefully and easily,” Judd continued, revealing that she went on a second walking the following day.

Judd said she is “working hard and feeling how much I stamina I have to rebuild. This is the road ahead. But I am up to the daily tasks, as I am even carrying firewood into our Alpine hut.”

She went on to thank her doctors for working their magic as they “expected [her] foot – if ever – to *begin* to move in one year.”

In another video, Judd tried to spell out the ABCs with her paralyzed foot. “My leg will never be the same. She is a new leg. And I love her. We are buddies. We have a come a long way and we have a fabulous life ahead.”

The post earned a lot of praise for her progress, including some from her fellow celebs.

“So much love for you,” Brie Larson wrote. Author Simon Sinek added, “So wonderful to see you walking again! What a magical appreciation you have for something the rest of us don’t think about. It’s a good lesson for all of us to live with more gratitude in our lives.”