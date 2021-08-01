Shailene Woodley is reflecting on her time in the spotlight.

The “Last Letter from Your Lover” star, who began acting at the age of 5, opened up about being labelled a “hippy” while sitting down for a candid new interview with the Observer Magazine

“I mean, I used to get offended by that,” she admitted. “But now I’m just like, ‘Great, you want to call me a hippy? So many things about the hippy movement were f***ing beautiful, I’m all about it.’”

The 29-year-old actress and activist continued, “When I was talking about these things 10 or 15 years ago, it was before people knew what environmentalism was. The most environmental thing you could do then was recycle. There wasn’t a lot of narrative around these things. So of course you’re going to be ostracised in some way, be labelled as ‘other,’ because it’s not mainstream.”

“Now? Every single f***ing influencer or model or CEO is talking about this! Look, I don’t take offence at being called ‘The Hippy of Hollywood’ if it means one or two people are going to learn some things.”

Woodley also looked back on facing insecurities and self-doubt during her mid-20s.

“I was so strong-headed and free-willed, so rooted in the core of who I was. But in my mid-20s I went through a couple of years feeling insecure about the choices I was making, believing the opinions of others a little bit too much, not staying on my path,” she recalled.

“I had a couple of years where comparison was really detrimental to my mental health.”

Woodley declined to discuss her engagement to NFL star Aaron Rodgers, instead telling the outlet, “we’re trying to keep it as private as possible,”