The transformation of Jonah Hill continues.

After showing off his blonde hair and beard earlier this summer, the “Wolf Of Wall Street” actor debuted a new tattoo.

“Body love,” he captioned the shirtless pic. The body positivity tattoo expresses the same message with the “rock on” hand sign, a play on the Body Glove logo.

His mom, Sharon Feldstein sweetly commented, “I love this and you.”

Hill has been sharing a number of messages about loving the body you have, writing earlier this year, “I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself” after his “childhood insecurities” being “exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers” stopped him from taking off his shirt.

He also opened up about embracing his love of fashion despite the preconceived notions that “(A) being overweight and (B) comedy, you’re not supposed to be into fashion.”

“I’m just like: ‘Wait, how many times do I have to tell myself I can’t do something?’ I’ve done all these things that I was told that I couldn’t do,” he told GQ. “Just keep going, just go on the journey of being into the s**t you’re into.”