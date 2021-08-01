The childhood home of Kurt Cobain is now a historical landmark.

The Washington Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation has added the Aberdeen, Washington home that he lived at from 1968-1984 to the Heritage Register for “historically significant sites and properties found throughout the state.”

“Generally we want to be sure that we’re acknowledging that something happened in a childhood home that was significant,” Allyson Brooks, the executive director of the Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation, told Rolling Stone.

“In this case, it’s Kurt Cobain, who developed his musical passions and skills in Aberdeen and in that house. Everyone on the council recognized the importance of the place.”

Cobain died on April 5, 1994.

The family home of musician Kurt Cobain is seen in Aberdeen, Washington. — Photo: SEBASTIAN VUAGNAT/AFP via Getty Images

Current owner of the property, Lee Bacon, is restoring the house to how it was when the Nirvana frontman lived there with private tours expected to start next year.

Bacon is also hoping to create a Tribute Lounge and Gallery Cafe in Aberdeen filled with memorabilia from the rocker.

Earlier this year, Cobain and Courtney Love’s former Hollywood abode went on the market for $1.2 million.