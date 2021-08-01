Fetty Wap’s daughter has tragically died.

The rapper’s 4-year-old daughter, Lauren Maxwell’s, death was confirmed by her mom Turquoise Miami on Saturday.

In her only post on Instagram, Miami wrote, “This is my amazing ,beautiful , funny , vibrant, loving ,talented , smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius. If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself “ i love you LAUREN ”because they say that souls can feel your love.”

A cause of death is not known.

According to the Daily Mail, Fetty appeared to address her death during his concert in Miami, saying, “LoLo daddy did that s**t for you last night baby girl.”

Lauren was Fetty Wap’s fifth child and only with Miami. He reportedly has six children in total but only Eliza, Zaviera, Khari and Aydin have been publically announced.

In June, he shared a slideshow of pics with many of his kids, including Lauren.

Fetty Wap also recently lost his brother, Twyshon Depew, 26, who died in a shooting of Oct. 2020.