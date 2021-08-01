Click to share this via email

If you also thought the photo below was a pic of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, you aren’t alone.

Instead, it is of their daughter, Ava Phillipe, and her boyfriend, Owen Mahoney.

Ava’s comments from the snap at the San Francisco Giants game were flooded with variations of, “I’m I the only one who sees her parents?”

More comments read, “Can you say Reese and Ryan 2.0 legit”, “Hello Reese & Ryan” and “I thought this was her dad for a moment.”

For comparison, here is a picture of Witherspoon and Ryan who were married from 1999-2008. They also share son Deacon, 17.

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, 2005 — Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

In 2019, Ava had shared another photo of Mahoney that garnered the same response.

While most people compared the two men, one person wrote, “He does not like your dad,” Ava simply responded, “Big thx.”