Mayor of Laglio Roberto Pozzi with George Clooney in the midst of rubble caused by bad weather in Laglio.

George Clooney is continuing to assist in the aftermath of recent flooding in Italy.

On Tuesday, Lake Como was hit by heavy rains which caused many residents to be evacuated. Clooney and wife Amal have had a home in the area for many years.

According to The Independent, the following day the actor was seen around town in Laglio helping people clean up. He also toured the area, expressing he wants to help the community.

“It’s much worse than I thought. In Cernobbio the situation is serious. I spoke with the mayor, there will be a lot of work, it will take millions of dollars, but this city is strong,” Clooney told Italian media. “It will react and return better than before. This is a very resilient city.”

He also supported local bars and restaurants, including members of the Motti family, who own a bar called “da Luciano” in the centre of the city.