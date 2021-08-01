Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are living in the newlywed bliss.

The country star dished on many of his wedding details while chatting with Storme Warren on SiriusXM’s “The Storme Warren Show” including how friends not invited to the small wedding reacted.

“I’ve had awkward conversations with so many of my friends since, ‘oh, oh yeah I read y’all, I read about that. How was that?’ Listen, you know, we kept it small get over it,” Shelton joked.

The two got married in a backyard chapel on Shelton’s Tishomingo, Oklahoma, ranch surrounded by 40 family members and close friends in early July. And while almost a month has past, they haven’t been on a honeymoon yet.

RELATED: Blake Shelton Introduces Wife ‘Gwen Stefani Shelton’ During Post-Wedding Performance

“No, we haven’t yet. We still are probably going to. We did have some time after the wedding just she and I, but you know we just wanted something calm for a minute and not to run off and then go do something else,” Shelton explained.

“We just stayed there in Oklahoma and just had some quiet time she and I,” he added.

Shelton then revealed that Stefani’s passion for agriculture has really come out since spending more time at the ranch in Oklahoma.

“Her passion outside of music is flowers, so this past spring when we had time we planted a few acres of just Zinnias,” he said. “So she’s in absolute heaven with that so she wouldn’t have wanted to leave anyway because she can just literally walk out there and stand in acres of those things.”

RELATED: Blake Shelton Details Writing Process For That Romantic Song He Wrote For Gwen Stefani On Their Wedding Day

Elsewhere in the interview, Shelton detailed how he wrote a song for Stefani on their wedding and if his fans will get the chance to hear it: