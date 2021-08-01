Robert Downey Jr. has an extensive list of movies under his belt but it is perhaps “Iron Man” that first springs to mind for most.

On the weekend, The Sunday Times tweeted an opinion that “Iron Man could be played by almost anyone with wit.”

The big titles of the past decade are brands and franchises established in numerous prequels and sequels. Robert Downey Jr is a leading man, but his Iron Man could be played by almost anyone with wit; the character is more important to audiences than the actor. pic.twitter.com/Cjpmyp2U6L — The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) August 1, 2021

They quickly lived to regret that statement as fans of Downey Jr. and Marvel overtook Twitter to disagree.

RELATED: Robert Downey Sr., Actor And Filmmaker Father Of Robert Downey Jr., Dies At Age 85

Many people shared Stan Lee’s 2017 comments about having him play the role.

“I think of all of them, when Robert Downey Jr. played Stark, he was just great,” Lee said. “That man was born to be Iron Man, you know? He’d be on the top of the list.”

Stan Lee once said Robert Downey Jr. was born to play Tony Stark, also known as Iron Man. pic.twitter.com/KQogFkE9gz — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) August 1, 2021

lmao Robert Downey Jr basically launched the Marvel universe with his perfectly played Stan Lee like smart ass playboy charisma that turned Iron Man into a massive hit. You should be fired for this moronic tweet. https://t.co/HoSV3sSrmR — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) August 2, 2021

What a load of bullshit. Even STAN LEE himself said that RDJ was born to play Tony Stark, he couldn’t see anybody else playing that role. Also if it wasn’t for RDJ playing Stark I very much doubt the last 10+ years of Marvel would have progressed past phase 1. https://t.co/hY44yeBlqw — #MiniMesMum (@abubu1986) August 1, 2021

RELATED: Marvel Fans Distraught As Robert Downey Jr. Unfollows All His Superhero Co-Stars

While others brought up the fact that Tom Cruise was considered for the role but there is no way he would have had the same effect.

This is a ridiculous take. Can you see Tom Cruise (one of the contenders) pulling off this line with the same casual snark? pic.twitter.com/FGB9a6vR5f — Hellcat (@Catherineamcc) August 1, 2021

And as “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn put it, “I’ve seen the screen tests. This is bulls**t.”

I've seen the screen tests. This is bullshit. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 1, 2021

See more reaction below:

"RDJ isn't what made Iron Man work" is like a take crafted in a lab to draw the most rage possible — Paul Tassi (@PaulTassi) August 1, 2021

Tell me you are a goof without saying you’re a goof. https://t.co/fmTJu4bs0T — Gail Simone (@GailSimone) August 1, 2021