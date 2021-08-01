Ariana Grande is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated.

The “Thank U, Next” singer shared a selfie of her in a mask on Instagram with an important message.

“This is your gentle reminder to please get your vaccines if you are eligible. this thing is not yet over,” Grande wrote. “Sharing some info because i care and if i can, i’d like to help anybody who is hesitant or curious with making their decision.”

Grande then spoke about the Delta variant and offered links “for you to stay up to speed yourself” as the “data is changing all the time.”

“So far… we do know that it spreads much more easily compared to previous variants. most of the spread is among unvaccinated people and in areas with low vaccination rates ! and yes although you can still get it while vaccinated, the vaccine helps to protect against severe illness, hospitalization, and death ! all great things to be protected against in my book. oh and if you have already gotten sick with COVID-19, you should STILL get vaccinated,” she urged.

The newlywed also asked people to visit Hopkins Medicine to learn the facts rather than the “myths that are circulating the internet.”

She concluded, “reassure yourself why getting vaxxed is the move. save a life or two.”

The PSA came just as Grande announced her Rift Tour on Fornite from Aug. 6-8.

She is also getting set to join Season 21 of “The Voice” as a mentor.