The sun is rising on a new era for The Weeknd.

Late Monday night, the Toronto-born artist shared a special promo for tack and field at the Tokyo Olympics featuring a clip from his next single “Take My Breath”, out Friday.

The promo features U.S. women runners Sydney McLaughlin, Delilah Muhammad and Athing Mu talking about training to compete with and against each other, with the new single playing in the background.

The promo comes after The Weeknd first began teasing the new single with an enigmatic, nearly-2-minute preview labelled “The Dawn is Coming”, which he released on Sunday.

The computer animated video flies over a landscape with a bright orange sky and sun coming up over the horizon, all set to a distinctly ’80s-sounding beat in line The Weeknd’s most recent hits.

Before the teaser was released, The Weeknd sparked excitement with fans, tweeting, “IT STARS TONIGHT.”

fuck it … IT STARTS TONIGHT — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) August 2, 2021

In preparation for his new musical cycle, the artist also cleared his Instagram presence, starting fresh with a new photo, the new teaser, and an image of himself on the new global issue of GQ.

The Weeknd debuted his previous, similarly ’80s-inspired album After Hours in March 2020, following up his performance in the Adam Sandler film “Uncut Gems”.

In 2021, he headlined thee Super Bowl Halftime Show with a massive performance of songs from across his career.

Meanwhile, after being delayed due to the pandemic, The Weeknd is finally scheduled to head to on his After Hours tour in January 2022, kicking off with shows in Vancouver, Edmonton and Winnipeg before coming to Toronto and Montreal in February.