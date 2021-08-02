There is no love lost between Seth MacFarlane and Tucker Carlson.

In a tweet Sunday night, the “Family Guy” creator tore into the series’ home network Fox for also airing Carlson’s program on its sister network Fox News.

Though it was unclear which recent segment MacFarlane was responding to, he wrote that Carlson “once again makes me wish ‘Family Guy’ was on any other network,” adding, “this marriage isn’t working anymore.”

Tucker Carlson’s latest opinion piece once again makes me wish Family Guy was on any other network. Look, Fox, we both know this marriage isn’t working anymore. The sex is only once a year, I don’t get along with your mother, and well… I’ve been having an affair with NBC. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) August 1, 2021

The TV creator also teased that he’s been “having an affair with NBC,” referencing the deal he made in 2020 to produce content for the rival network.

In recent weeks, Carlson has stirred controversy on a number of subjects, including stoking conspiracy theories over COVID-19 vaccines and the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

It’s not the first time MacFarlane has spoken out about his uneasy association with Fox given the programming on their news network.

In 2020, he slammed host Laura Ingraham, responding to a comment she made about The Washington Post “rooting for the shut down to continue indefinitely,” by saying, “I really cannot fathom that we produce content for the same corporation. Laura, that is an insane remark. Everyone wants this to end. The sane among us are only trying to follow the lead of responsible science with regard to the timing. Please use your platform more responsibly.”

He also slammed the network in 2018 after controversial comments from Carlson, tweeting that he was “embarrassed” to work for Fox.