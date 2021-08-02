Kathy Griffin is facing a new health struggle.

In a statement she released Monday on Twitter, the comedian revealed that she has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

I’ve got to tell you guys something. I have cancer. I’m about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed,” Griffin wrote. “Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked!”

“The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung,” the 60-year-old continued. “Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing.”

She added, “I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less. It’s been a helluva 4 years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I’m gonna be just fine.”

Griffin also said that she is “fully vaccinated” against COVID, which is very important given that people with cancer are more vulnerable to the virus.

“The consequences for being unvaccinated would have been even more serious,” she said. “Please stay up to date on your medical check ups. It’ll save your life.”

Griffin is also set to speak candidly about the diagnosis in an interview on “Nightline” airing Monday night.

“I was definitely in shock. I’m still a little bit in shock — not denial,” she says of the diagnosis in a preview of the interview.