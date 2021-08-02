Kit Harington discussed fatherhood, “Game of Thrones” and more in a new interview with SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show”.

The actor, who welcomed a baby boy with wife Rose Leslie earlier this year, was asked about whether the pandemic was stressful for him, telling Cagle: “I think that, you know, the old expression of a good war or a bad war… I had a good pandemic.

“I say that because, you know, when you’re in a relationship or a marriage where you both act, you can tend to just have a lot of time away from each other and what we were gifted with this was forced time together. And because of that, we ended up having a baby. That’s the major thing that came out of the pandemic for me was becoming a father.

“So I had a quite profound and amazing experience during this last year and a half. And yeah, of course it was anxiety-inducing and strange and odd and I didn’t see my friends and family, but on the whole, my friends and family are all healthy, I’m now a father. On the whole I had a very lucky experience over the past year and a half. I know other who haven’t.”

Cagle also mentioned how huge “Game of Thrones” was and still is around the world, with Harington, who met his wife on the set of “Thrones”, saying of the show: “It had a real cultural impact and that’s something, I’m really proud of being part of it,” adding that he’s glad he just “owned” his part of Jon Snow in the show and didn’t run away from it.

He went on, “Long may it continue. I really wish them luck with what they’re doing next. I’m going to watch it. And I think it came at a fascinating time. It was spread out over a fascinating time globally I think, ‘Thrones’. I’m so glad we got it done before the pandemic, because it never would have got that done, you know, like…” as Cagle pointed out: “Oh yeah. Not at that scale.”

Harington replied, “No, no, not at that scale. I think we’re all thanking our lucky stars for that one. I met my wife, my child is a direct result of ‘Game of Thrones’. I still have very, very good friends from that show. It did nothing but wonders for me.”

The star went on to say when Cagle pointed out some people can get a little lost with that amount of fame, “I definitely would have lost my way at times through ‘Thrones’,” admitting he and Leslie were on and off for a while.

He added, “It’s very hard not to, I have very, very good friends and very good family and I have Rose and all of those things at the end of the day kept me quite grounded… I think, I hope, not that I didn’t have difficulties.”

Cagle then asked how Harington was doing after he took some time off after “Thrones” to work on his mental health. The host also mentioned how his latest part in “Modern Love” was more positive, and he wondered if Harington had picked this role on purpose.

The actor said, “Yeah. I think there’s something to that… you’re right. I went through kind of some mental health difficulties after ‘Thrones’ and during the end of ‘Thrones’, to be honest. I think it was directly to do with the nature of the show and what I’ve been doing for years.”

He admitted he didn’t want to work for a year after the show, saying he wanted to “really kind of concentrate on myself.”

Harington shared, “I think I’m really happy I did that. And then, so coming back to work and deciding what to take and what to choose, and, you know, you couldn’t predict the pandemic… so just when I was wanting to come back to work, the pandemic hit.

“I was like, ‘oh, for God’s sake.’ But yeah, doing this ‘Modern Love’ episode was a bit like ‘you don’t have to live in that intense place all the time. Why don’t you do something that takes the weight off? Why don’t you do something fun?’ And I think that was part of my thinking on this one.”