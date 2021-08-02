Click to share this via email

Carnage has arrived.

On Monday, the new trailer for the highly-anticipated sequel ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage” dropped, revealing more footage from the film and a better look at Woody Harrelson’s villain.

In the film, Tom Hardy returns as Eddie Brock, who gets the opportunity of a lifetime to interview crazed serial killer Cletus Kasady, played by Harrelson.

Things go very wrong, though, when the symbiote combines with Kasady’s lethal injection, not only allowing him to survive execution, but also turning him into Carnage.

Andy Serkis takes over directing duties on the sequel, with stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham and more also appearing.

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” hits theatres Sept 24.