Rihanna has welcomed an all-Black biker gang into her Savage x Fenty team.

New Orleans’ female motorcycle gang, the Caramel Curves, front the label’s newest campaign, with Rihanna telling Vogue via email: “The Caramel Curves show the world what being a badass boss is all about, while bringing sexiness along for the ride.”

The biker babes, who were founded by Nakosha “Coco” Smith and Shanika “Tru” Beatty in 2005, looked stunning in the Shaniqwa Jarvis-photographed shoot, donning fishnet body stockings and sexy lingerie.

“It is just looking fab all the time,” Smith told Vogue of her and her fellow riders’ style. “We are always blinging and glistening. Anything sequins, rhinestones – we’re going to wear it.”

RELATED: Rihanna Claps Back At Romana Singer In Support Of Leah McSweeney After ‘RHONY’ Diss

“I didn’t want to go shop for basic clothes because I didn’t dress like that. I always wore sparkly, blingy stuff all the time. So that pretty much started the trend for the Caramel Curves that ‘This is our look. When you come in, be prepared to look this way. You’re gonna have to wear heels, sexy clothes, be cute. Get it together. We don’t want to look regular,’” Smith continued. “I’m never going to look regular.”

RELATED: Rihanna Covers Up Matching Shark Tattoo She Got With Drake 5 Years Ago

Smith also said how in 20 years of riding in heels, she hasn’t yet fallen.

She told the mag, “I have been wearing heels and thank the Lord, I never fell. I’ve watched a million men fall that had no heels on, so having a set of heels can’t be too bad. Maybe they need to try some heels.”