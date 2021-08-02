Fans are about to get the biggest inside look at Led Zeppelin ever.

This week, filmmaker Bernard MacMahon announced the title for his new documentary, “Becoming Led Zeppelin”, the first ever officially authorized doc about the iconic band.

RELATED: Lenny Kravitz Prepares For Hurricane Isaias By Jamming To Led Zeppelin

“’Becoming Led Zeppelin’ is a film that no one thought could be made,” MacMahon said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “The band’s meteoric rise to stardom was swift and virtually undocumented. Through an intense search across the globe and years of restoration of the visual and audio archive found, this story is finally able to be told.”

The documentary was first announced in 2019 and will feature interviews with all three surviving members of the band, Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones, along with archival interviews with late drummer John Bonham.

RELATED: Led Zeppelin Wins Latest Battle Of The Bands In ‘Stairway’ Fight

“When I saw everything Bernard had done both visually and sonically on the remarkable achievement that is ‘American Epic,’ I knew he would be qualified to tell our story,” said Page when the doc was first announced.

The only other time Zeppelin participated in a documentary was in the 1976 film “The Song Remains the Same”, but that was comprised almost entirely of concert footage from a series of performances at Madison Square Garden a few years earlier.

A release date for “Becoming Led Zeppelin” has not yet been announced.