And just like that….The story continues. So too does the drama.

Bradshaw and Big are in the midst of marital woes in the new film as a script leak revealed Carrie wasn’t so sure about her role in her marriage, according to Page Six.

Sarah Jessica Parker reunited with Chris Noth to film scenes of the Sex and the City reboot in New York on Monday morning. Sarah, 56, rocked a quintessentially Carrie ensemble while Noth, 66, looked sharp in a suit to film.

In the scene, Carrie is dining out with a few of her best friends, including Stanford Blatch (Willie Garson), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis).

Bradshaw, who’s now in her 50’s and hosts a podcast, seems to say she isn’t in a good place: ‘I was taping the podcast, I was washing my hair. Yes, I wasn’t eating or sleeping, but at least I felt good about my marriage. Now I’m just one of the wives he was taking care of?’

Carrie and commitment-phobe Big finally tied the knot in the first “SATC” movie after he initially got cold feet and left her at the New York Public Library altar.

Noth admitted he was ‘hesitant to reprise his Mr. Big role for the revival and felt as though he gave the character his all but was persuaded to return after a little pep talk from producers.

‘It was a little bit of a sort of creative negotiation because I didn’t really feel I had anything to offer in that role again,’ he told Yahoo! Finance Live. . ‘It kind of felt like I had done it.

‘But [executive producer] Michael Patrick King is just an incredible writer and has incredibly creative ideas. And once we got together and talked about the potential of what we could do with the character, I was all in.’

The casting has been welcomed with open arms by fans, who praised the move on social media following show writer Michael Patrick King and lead lady and executive producer Sarah’s vow to create greater inclusivity.