You can count John Oliver as a big Samantha fan.

On the latest “Last Week Tonight”, the host turned his attention to one of the most important issues at the moment: the upcoming “Sex and the City” sequel series “And Just Like That”.

RELATED: Sarah Jessica Parker Introduces New ‘Sex And The City’ Reboot Cast Members

That show, which is currently in production in New York, is bringing back original cast members Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon. But absent from the reboot is star Kim Cattrall.

“No workplace should be in danger of shutting down because it loses one person. Unless that workplace is the ‘Sex and the City’ reboot,” Oliver said on the show. “What are you thinking? It’s never gonna work without Kim Cattrall.

RELATED: Leaked Script Reveals Dramatic Reunion For Jessica Parker And Chris Noth On ‘Sex And The City’ Reboot

He continued, “It’s not that any of you are bad. It’s that you only work together. I can’t appreciate my puritan Charlotte if I don’t have my naughty Samantha. And I live for Miranda Hobbs, but if she’s not serving side-eye while Samantha is using penne pasta to describe her new Italian lover’s d**k, what is the point?”

The “Sex and the City” reboot was officially announced in January after years of speculation. The original cast was last brought together for the film “Sex and the City 2” in 2010.