A young fan gets a taste of stardom with country singer Kane Brown.

The “Worship You” singer performed his chart-topping 2017 Lauren Alaina collaboration “What Ifs,” with six-year-old fan, Taya at the North Dakota State Fair on Saturday. A clip of the moment was shared by Taya’s mom Cherisse on Instagram and featured the star and young fan on the stage’s catwalk. Brown then jokingly warns his excited duet partner Taya, “you ready? [Because] there’s a long intro before the song starts, where we usually get pretty hype.”

Brown’s tour antics at the North Dakota State Fair are a warmup before playing all 29 National Basketball Association home arenas during his 2021-2022 ‘Blessed and Free’ Tour, kicking off in October in Sacramento and finishes in Las Vegas.

In regards to his upcoming concert dates, Brown recently noted to Miami’s CBS 4 that, “I haven’t really looked at anything or taken in any of my accomplishments. Even in the year off, I haven’t sat back and taken it all in. I’m just trying to work hard and keep growing. [Being back on the road] feels amazing. It’s been over a year since [I’ve] been on tour…just been trying to figure out things to do and I was writing songs. When we were putting out our tour schedule, we…were nervous if it was gonna happen, nobody knew, so we’re just happy to be out there with the fans.”