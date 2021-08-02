Prepare to see Chad Michael Murray like you’ve never seen him before. After starring on TV faves like “One Tree Hill” and “Agent Carter”, the 39-year-old actor is channelling one of America’s most infamous serial killers in “Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman”. And only ET has the exclusive new trailer, showing Murray’s chilling transformation.

Written and directed by Daniel Farrands, the all-new, true-crime film tells the story of “the manhunt that brought [Bundy] to justice and “the detective and the FBI rookie who coined the phrase ‘serial killer.’”

In addition to Murray, who puts a sinister spin on his good looks and charming demeanour, the movie also stars horror icon Lin Shaye as Ted’s mother, Louise Bundy; Holland Roden (“Escape Room 2”) as King County, Washington, police officer Kathleen McChesney; and Greer Grammer (“Awkward”) as Florida State University student and survivor Cheryl Thomas.

Dark Star Pictures/Voltage Pictures

“American Boogeyman” is the latest film to tell Bundy’s story onscreen, following Zac Efron’s portrayal of the killer in 2019’s “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” as well as earlier versions starring Cary Elwes and Mark Harmon. Additionally, “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” breakout Luke Kirby is set to play him in the upcoming “No Man of God”.

The fascination with Bundy is not surprising, however, considering the success of the two docuseries, Netflix’s “Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes” in 2019 and Amazon’s “Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer” in 2020. Both renewed interest in the now nearly five-decade-old story of a handsome stranger who wooed women into his car and killed them during the 1970s.

“Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman” will have its nationwide Fathom release in theatres on Aug. 16 followed by a U.S. VOD/DVD release from Dark Star Pictures on Sept. 3.

MORE FROM ET:

What Ted Bundy’s Former Girlfriend Thinks of Zac Efron’s Portrayal of the Serial Killer

Ted Bundy Doc: Former Girlfriend Tried to Warn the Police and More Shocking Revelations

Ted Bundy’s First Known Survivor Speaks Out for the First Time in Amazon Doc