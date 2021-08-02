Sandra Oh is ready to take on a whole new set of roles.

The “Killing Eve” and “The Chair” star is on the cover of the new The Cut, and in the issue she talks with actress and showrunner Amanda Peet about her evolution.

RELATED: Sandra Oh Is The ‘F**ker In Charge’ In Full ‘The Chair’ Trailer

Our August 2021 cover star is @IamSandraOh ⭐ In conversation with fellow actress and showrunner Amanda Peet, the acting great talks about the nuances of great storytelling, Hollywood’s frustrations, and the power of womanhood https://t.co/7a6AEi83jy pic.twitter.com/hmU84dvsdT — The Cut (@TheCut) August 2, 2021

In the interview, Oh talks about starring in the upcoming film “Umma”, which exploded the complicated dynamics between mothers and daughters.

“I am moving into the mother stage of my career,” she says, “and I know classically, a lot of actresses my age are upset and say, ‘Oh, I have to play the mother or the wife,’ but there is tremendous richness in all of these experiences and relationships.”

She adds, “When Me Too was happening, and many A-list actresses were getting together, and they realized that their experience was so isolated because many times in films, there’s only really one part for a woman. That has not been my experience. I have played rich, supporting parts and played rich, full, leading characters. A lot of the dimensionality comes from their relationship with other female characters.”

Oh also talks about how Hollywood beauty standards have affected her career, saying, “We’re also talking about the beauty standards that are still clinging on — I wish you could see me doing my gross face. I’ve never gotten jobs because of it [my looks], and it has definitely frustrated me in my career.”

Asked whether the industry has gotten better representation for woman of all ages and races, the actress says, “I feel like I get this question a lot regarding, let’s say, the Asian American experience and also as a woman. And I think I am finding this question in some ways trickier and trickier to answer. So I want to get more and more truthful in the answer. And also, I’m wondering what the expectation behind the question is. Is it just to make people feel good? Because it’s a tremendous struggle.”

RELATED: Sandra Oh Celebrates 50th Birthday By Thanking Everyone Who Contributed To Her Journey So Far

Following the spa shootings in Atlanta earlier this year, Oh gave an impassioned speech at a rally against anti-Asian hate.

“I remember waking up in bed and feeling, ‘There’s got to be a rally.’ I just didn’t want to be alone,” Oh recalls. “So it’s like, ‘There’s got to be a group of Asian people somewhere, hanging out on a corner … I want to be with them.’ And then, I also realized that my thinking was too small. So at first, I reached out to a couple of the fellow Asian crew members, and I was like, ‘Why am I only inviting a few people?'”

She continues, “And so then I opened it up, and it was also tricky because of COVID. To invite the crew, I felt very conscious of that, but I did it. It’s like, ‘Hey, you guys, I’m going to be here. There’s something going on here. If you want to come, a group of us are going.’ And that just meant so much to me that so many crew members came out. I felt like there’s a lot of fear, and the only thing I felt at that moment to offer was to be strong. Reach out in the face of fear; practice reaching out to others.”