Actress and model Brooke Shields spoke candidly to the Wall Street Journal about her support for Olympians speaking out on their mental health struggles and what she learned from her debilitating femur injury, from which she is still recovering.

“It’s hard. Everybody wants to find a meaning to things: Why did this happen and what lesson might we be learning?” Shields said.

“Truth be told, sh*t happens. It just happens. Freak accidents happen. Mistakes happen. I was completely by myself in the hospital because of Covid, and I was in the hospital for a month. And, you know, I didn’t need to find spirituality. I didn’t need to slow down. I didn’t need to learn anything like that. But evidently, I needed to build my confidence in myself.”

In January, Shields, 56 broke her right femur when she fell off a balance board at a New York City gym.

She told People, “I’m still recovering. I’m working on strength now and trying to get limber again, doing a lot of stretching,” she said. “I’ll usually take a Pilates class or a spin class at 8:30 in the morning; sometimes there are stretch classes in the morning, and I like to do that because once 9:30 happens, I’m then completely on Zoom or working or tied to my desk.”

Shields has been a long-time mental health advocate and says she’s pleased to see how the mainstream conversation surrounding mental health is changing.

“I think it is so necessary. I’m sad that it took this long. With what we’re seeing in the news during the Olympics and we’re seeing these young people not be afraid and take a stand, we’re lifting the shame and the taboo of it. That’s what’s needed, especially for our young people.”

She continued: “It made me really want to share that message with people, because it’s so easy and it’s such a shame to give up, first and foremost on yourself. I almost became more emotionally ambitious, and I became much more aware of how I wanted to spend my days. When you take something like your body, which we just take for granted, how much it does for us, then to all of a sudden be not able to even walk or stand, you realize how lucky you are. ”