Garth Brooks still doesn’t want to be considered for the CMA Awards’ Entertainer of the Year honour.

The country crooner, who nabbed the prestigious award seven times between 1991 and 2019 before saying he was pulling his name out of the running, said of the 2021 ceremony: “I don’t want to take a spot in that final five. The stand is still the same,” Taste of Country reported.

Brooks made the comments during a press conference on Friday ahead of his Nashville Stadium Tour stop.

The 55th Annual CMA Awards are set to take place this November in Nashville, Tennessee. For more details on the voting process visit the CMA Awards’ website.

“We feel very lucky with seven,” Brooks previously said of no longer wanting to receive the Entertainer of the Year honour, according to Deadline.

The much-loved musician admitted fan backlash over his many honours “made winning Entertainer of the Year not that fun to tell you the truth.”