Meghan McCain’s final week on “The View” is already generating controversy.

On Monday’s episode, the show welcomed Mary Trump, cousin of Donald Trump, to talk about her new book The Reckoning and the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

RELATED: Meghan McCain Insists She Is Not The ‘Supervillain’ On ‘The View’

During the conversation, Trump spoke with hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin about the insurrections as well as the racism faced by Capitol police.

Notable absent from the segment, though, was McCain, who is departing “The View” on Friday, which prompted the guest to call her out.

“It’s a shame that your colleague didn’t have the courage to come on and have this conversation with me but I appreciate that you are all willing to take up these very difficult subjects because racism in my view is at the heart of everything that’s wrong in 21st Century America,” Trump said, according to Deadline.

RELATED: Meghan McCain & Sunny Hostin Disagree About Nepotism On ‘The View’

The moment appeared to cause some awkwardness, as Goldberg paused for several seconds before thanking Trump and going to a commercial break.

Upon the return after the break, none of the co-hosts commented on Trump’s callout, or McCain’s absence.