Junior businesswomen! North West and Penelope Disick have decided to follow in their famous moms’ stilettos and start their own company.

The 8-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West and the 9-year-old daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick took to the streets on Sunday with their very own lemonade stand.

A cup of lemonade cost $3, but a handmade bracelet from Nori and Queen P cost between $10 and $20.

Auntie Khloe Kardashian documented the stand and even showed off her own personalized beaded bracelet. Penelope’s dad, Scott, also shared a photo of the two stand owners with Penelope’s brothers, Mason, 11, and Reign, 6.

He too got a bracelet from Penelope that reads, “Lord.” Scott thanked his daughter, referencing her nickname, “Poosh,” which is also the name of mom Kourtney’s lifestyle site.

“Thanks pooshalini,” he wrote.

Scott recently celebrated his daughter’s 9th birthday, writing on Instagram, “My life my love my everything. You have changed my life forever peep, I honestly can’t express my love for thru trying on an iPhone but with that said, I love you to much!!!!!! And will never stop loving you each and every day for the rest of your life and will protect you till the day I die. HAPPY BIRTHDAY PENELOPE!”

