Hugh Jackman doesn’t want fans to “Freak Out.”

“Don’t be like me as a kid — just wear sunscreen,” said the actor, who has previously been treated for skin cancer on his nose five times.

“A couple of notes … please get skin checks often, please don’t think it won’t happen to you and, above all, please wear sunscreen,” Jackman wrote on Instagram, along with a video after he just received another biopsy on his nose.

Jackman posted a video of him with a bandage on his nose after leaving the dermatologist.

“I just went to see Lisa and Trevor, my amazing dermatologist and doctors. They saw something that was a little irregular so they took a biopsy, getting it checked. So if you see a shot of me with this on, do not freak out,” he said in the video. “Thank you for your concern. I’ll let you know what’s going on but they think it’s probably fine.”

In 2013, Jackman revealed he had skin cancer on his nose. In 2017, he was treated again. In 2015 he opened up to People he was surprised to learn of his diagnosis at the time.

“It’s always a bit of a shock just hearing the word ‘cancer,’ ” he said. “Being an Australian it’s a very common thing. I never wore sunscreen growing up so I was a prime candidate for it.”