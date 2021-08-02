Monday’s episode of “The View” kicked off with the woman discussing Kathy Griffin’s lung cancer diagnosis.

The 60-year-old comedian took to social media to announce that she would be undergoing surgery to remove part of her left lung.

After the co-hosts wished Griffin well in her treatment, Meghan McCain discussed the reasons why she doesn’t like the former “Suddenly Susan” star.

“Well first, I just wanna say it’s terrible and very scary to be diagnosed with cancer, and it’s very tragic to hear of her having an opioid addiction,” she began. “Both things have hit my family very hard, and it’s just horrific to go through as someone who’s a bystander, let alone actually going through it yourself. So, you know, my heart goes out to her in that way, and I hope for a very speedy recovery.”

Recalling a time when Griffin made jokes at the expense of her close friend, the conservative columnist continued, “My issue with Kathy Griffin is — I’m gonna name drop — Clay Aiken is one of my closest friends in the entire world. He’s ostensibly my brother.”

“She made very, very, very cruel and homophobic jokes about him before he was out of the closet. We have to go back to like 2002, 2003, when that was still acceptable. He is a very strong person, and has a very strong constitution, and he has said himself that he is one of the last people you can make homophobic jokes about and it’s still socially acceptable.”

McCain added, “You can just go on YouTube and see a lot of the jokes that she made about him — and other comedians, but she really led it — so I would love to hear an apology, if she’s doing this kind of soul searching, for what could’ve happened with my good friend. I don’t like her, I’m never gonna like her for all the jokes she made about Clay.”